Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 949,309 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Alibaba Group worth $996,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $911,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.23. The company had a trading volume of 96,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,457. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

