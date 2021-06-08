Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.95 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.35 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.57.

BABA stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,419,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,960,176. The stock has a market cap of $583.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

