Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.69 million.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 299,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.02. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

