ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-96.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ALJJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 99,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.74. ALJ Regional has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

