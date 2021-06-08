Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director David W. Anstice Sells 5,000 Shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. 2,175,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,234. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,737,000 after buying an additional 177,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,250,000 after purchasing an additional 356,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,760,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alkermes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,338,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 59.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

