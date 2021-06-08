Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Allegheny Technologies worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,043,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,931 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ATI opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,200 shares of company stock valued at $812,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

