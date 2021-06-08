Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,500.00 in Stock

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson bought 14,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 413,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$413,860.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alliance Mining alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 5,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,999.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 4,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$2,835.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 7,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,850.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 64,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$17,415.00.

CVE ALM traded down C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,323. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72. Alliance Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56.

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising four non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.