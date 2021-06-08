Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 13,635 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Rent-A-Center worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCII. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

