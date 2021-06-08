Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Stake in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 428,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth $497,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,990,000.

NASDAQ:MACQU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

