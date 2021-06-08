Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 216.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Vivint Smart Home worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 552,687 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth about $3,488,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 143,208 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 1,348.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VVNT opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VVNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

