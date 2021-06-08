Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 136,190 Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Olink Holding AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $229,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.