Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 184,009 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Antero Midstream worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Antero Midstream by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 959,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 127,150 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

AM stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.24.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

