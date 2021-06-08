Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 88,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

