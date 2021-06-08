Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.27 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPI. Stephens boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

GPI opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.79 and a 1 year high of $175.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.60.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

