Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,259 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.74% of OP Bancorp worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OP Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 76,218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OP Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 840,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OP Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OP Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OP Bancorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on OPBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

