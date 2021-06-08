Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.59 Million Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Retail Properties of America worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

