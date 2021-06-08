Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Federal Signal worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE FSS opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

