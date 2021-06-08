Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Summit Materials worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 59.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 261.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 117.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,670 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Summit Materials by 973.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.03. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

