Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.65.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

