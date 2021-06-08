Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Guidewire Software worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.11 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $335,244.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $695,775.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.