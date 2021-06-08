Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 21,607 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after acquiring an additional 126,368 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.