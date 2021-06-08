Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 22,852 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,852 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,447 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 712,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $23,050,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

