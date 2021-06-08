Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 42,431 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

