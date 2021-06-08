Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,364 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 34.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 17.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 43,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

ARMK opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.