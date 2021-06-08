Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 45,691 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,691 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Qurate Retail worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

