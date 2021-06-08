Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 53,177 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,177 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Arcosa worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arcosa by 526.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.91. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

