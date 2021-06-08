Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 61,717 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 61,717 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Canadian Solar worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

