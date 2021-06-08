Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,438 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Under Armour worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.