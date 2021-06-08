AllianceBlock (ALBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.06 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $57.06 million and $2.16 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00069897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.59 or 0.00953206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.33 or 0.09451592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00050463 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,656,433 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

