Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €219.30 ($258.00). Allianz shares last traded at €218.65 ($257.24), with a volume of 638,379 shares.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €226.92 ($266.96).

Get Allianz alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €216.81.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.