Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €226.92 ($266.96).

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

FRA:ALV opened at €218.30 ($256.82) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a fifty day moving average of €216.81.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

