Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Lake Street Capital

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. 4,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.66 million, a P/E ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

