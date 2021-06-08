Allot Communications Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,986 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,455% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $674.75 million, a P/E ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

