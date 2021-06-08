Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 31.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 100,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,932 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at $407,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at $800,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

