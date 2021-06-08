Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002121 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $199.11 million and approximately $29.41 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00085847 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003122 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003620 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

