Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.7% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $21.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,487.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,468.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,319.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.