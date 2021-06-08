AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.90

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.90 and last traded at C$24.79, with a volume of 306853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.78. The firm has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7685651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

