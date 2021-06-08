Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.10.

MO traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. 7,100,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,211,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

