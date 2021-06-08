Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMTB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 148,333 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $901.36 million, a P/E ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.