American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Purchases $129,800.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. 2,922,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.11.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after buying an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $3,246,000.

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

