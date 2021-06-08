American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Purchases $129,800.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:AEO traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. 2,922,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.11.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after buying an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $3,246,000.
AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
