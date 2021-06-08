American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $40.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,543 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $2,339,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

