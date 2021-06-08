American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay Sells 11,634 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72.

On Friday, April 23rd, Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $2,382,394.05.

On Thursday, March 25th, Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 4,243,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,324. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

