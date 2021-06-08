AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.900-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.50.

ABC stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,760,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

