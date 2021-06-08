Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.85 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $18.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $21.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.84 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.77.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

