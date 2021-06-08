Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several research firms have commented on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil purchased 28,605 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and sold 105,393 shares worth $1,083,109. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.