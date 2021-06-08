AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

Shares of AMMO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. 1,151,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AMMO has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Get AMMO alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWW. Roth Capital began coverage on AMMO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AMMO in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.