Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 113.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 933.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

