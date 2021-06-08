Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

