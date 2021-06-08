Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce $53.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $64.00 million. Amyris posted sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $386.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.20 million to $400.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $383.73 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

Amyris stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 14.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 779,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 532,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Amyris by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

