Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Amyris worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $12,919,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amyris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $4,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amyris by 1,983.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 603,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

